Three Children Dead After Guyana House Fire – St. Lucia Times News

Three children under ten perished in an early Thursday morning house fire at Mocha, East Bank Demerara, Guyana.

Media reports identified the deceased as eight-year-old Timothy Kippins; six-year-old Trayshaw Kippins; and one-year-old, Zhlia.

According to Guyana Chronicle, their 23-year-old mother, Tracy Flur, was at work as a security officer when she got the tragic news.

The publication said Flur confirmed that the youngsters were alone at home, but relatives who lived two plots away would check on them when she was working nights.

And the newspaper quoted her blaming her abusive former boyfriend for the devastating fire, saying he had threatened to set the house ablaze.

Neighbors said that firefighters had to walk almost 20 minutes through a muddy dam to reach the fire scene.

