Three Charged After Saint Lucia Police Seize Illegal Guns, Ammunition – St. Lucia Times News

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, about 9:30 p.m. officers attached to Central Police Station
were conducting routine patrols within the Vigie area.
During that time, they had cause to stop a silver Nissan Almera motorcar, with three occupants.
The officers conducted a search of the individuals and motorcar, resulting in the recovery of the following illegal items:
-One (1) 9mm pistol
-Thirteen (13) rounds of ammunition
-One (1) ROHM RG3 pistol
The offenders, identified as thirty-seven (37) year old Nyhiba Charles of Morne Du
Don, Castries, twenty-eight (28) year old Davian Jules of Bocage, Castries and twenty-seven (27) year old Keirlan Regis of Soufriere were arrested and charged on Tuesday 7 June, 2022, for Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.
They were escorted to the First District Court for bail on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Officer takes part in police operation (File image)
