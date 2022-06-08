Three Charged After Saint Lucia Police Seize Illegal Guns, Ammunition – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, about 9:30 p.m. officers attached to Central Police Station

were conducting routine patrols within the Vigie area.

During that time, they had cause to stop a silver Nissan Almera motorcar, with three occupants.

The officers conducted a search of the individuals and motorcar, resulting in the recovery of the following illegal items:

-One (1) 9mm pistol

-Thirteen (13) rounds of ammunition

-One (1) ROHM RG3 pistol

The offenders, identified as thirty-seven (37) year old Nyhiba Charles of Morne Du

Don, Castries, twenty-eight (28) year old Davian Jules of Bocage, Castries and twenty-seven (27) year old Keirlan Regis of Soufriere were arrested and charged on Tuesday 7 June, 2022, for Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

They were escorted to the First District Court for bail on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Officer takes part in police operation (File image)

