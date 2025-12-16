Republic Bank’s Power to Make a Difference invests $2 million in Eastern Caribbean community partnerships District 8 dominate primary school road race SLP reelected, breaks two-decade one-term cycle Paramount pursues a bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery St Jude staff trained and transitioning as commissioning progresses Saint Lucian athletes level up
Thousands protest in Slovakia against Fico government’s judicial reforms 

16 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Thousands of people have rallied across Slovakia to protest against changes to the judicial system that opposition politicians and critics say are destroying the rule of law, Slovak media reported.

Protesters filled much of a central square in the capital of Bratislava, and there were protests in eight other cities on Tuesday.

The biggest opposition party, Progressive Slovakia, called the protest after Prime Minister Robert Fico‘s leftist-nationalist government pushed legislative changes through parliament last week that dismantle the whistleblower protection agency and change the way the state deals with crown witnesses.

“They took a chainsaw to the rule of law,” Michal Simecka, the leader of Progressive Slovakia, told the crowd in Bratislava, according to a live video that streamed online.

“Slovakia is the only country where the government approves laws to make life easier for criminals and mafia,” he also said.

People carried Slovak and European Union flags as well as placards with slogans, such as “Fico’s government is helping Mafia”, and chanted “Enough of Fico” and “Shame!”

A protester holds a banner reading "For Christmas I wish to get a reason to be proud that I live here" as demonstrators gather for a protest against the abolition of the whistleblower protection office and penal code changes in Bratislava, Slovakia on December 15, 2025.
A protester holds a banner reading, ‘For Christmas I wish to get a reason to be proud that I live here”, at a demonstration against the abolition of the whistleblower protection office and penal code changes [AFP]

Fico’s critics claim that, under his government, Slovakia is following Hungary’s lead under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Fico’s administration argues that the old whistleblower agency was politically abused. The administration has also weakened criminal codes for financial crimes, revamped the public broadcaster and pushed constitutional changes asserting national sovereignty over some EU laws, which has raised European Commission scrutiny.

Fico’s government has faced several large protests since coming to power in 2023. Tuesday’s rally was one of the biggest since last February, when tens of thousands demonstrated against what critics say is an increasingly pro-Russian foreign policy.

A man holds a banner reading "Gangster Fico is destroying Slovakia" during a protest against the abolition of the whistleblower protection office and penal code changes in Bratislava, Slovakia on December 15, 2025.
A man holds a banner, reading ‘Gangster Fico is destroying Slovakia’, during a protest against the abolition of the whistleblower protection office and penal code changes [AFP]

 

