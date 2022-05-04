Thomas And Charlery Promoted By The Public Service Commission – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The executive of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, would like to take the opportunity to congratulate Mr. Elvis Thomas and Mr. Albert Charlery on their recent elevation in rank. They were both promoted by the Public Service Commission on April 01, 2022.

Mr. Elvis Thomas was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police. He has been a member of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force for the past nineteen (19) years, having enlisted on February 10, 2003. Mr. Thomas has served in a number of areas to include, Criminal Investigations Department, Major Crime Unit, Marchand Police Station, Special Branch, Research and Development, Special Services Unit, Regional Security System, Staff Officer to the Commissioner, Officer in Charge of Northern Division and Gros Islet, as well as Officer in Charge of the Southern Division.

Mr. Albert Charlery was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police. He has been a member of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force for the past twenty-seven (27) years having enlisted on September 11, 1994. Mr. Charlery has served in a number of areas to include, Beat and Patrol, Criminal Investigations Department, Crown Prosecution Unit, Drug Squad and Crime Management. He has also served at a number of stations throughout the country.

Currently, both Assistant Commissioner of Police, Elvis Thomas and Superintendent, Albert Charlery are attached to the Southern Division of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. They have provided excellent service to the people of Saint Lucia in the past and there is every reason to believe that this will continue, as they work towards the realization of the goals of the organisation.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –