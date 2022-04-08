“This Parent Could Have Walked In With A Knife, With A Gun!” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Vieux Fort police are investigating a report of an attack by a parent on a member of staff of the Augier Combined school on Thursday afternoon.

School Principal Kajana James condemned the attack in an interview with HTS Evening News.

“This parent could have walked in with a knife – with a gun. Everybody would have been at risk,” James asserted.

Kajana James

According to reports, the school’s Physical Education teacher Lester Justin admonished a student involved in a tussle with another student.

The student Justin corrected, left, and returned with his parent through the back gate.

The Physical Education teacher told HTS that the parent was cursing and carrying on in the presence of students.

Lester Justin

The teacher disclosed that although he spoke to the man about his behaviour the man slapped him on the hand and challenged him to a fight, declaring that he had nothing to lose.

He told HTS Evening News that the parent also threatened to stab him.

But Justin expressed that he would not engage the irate man, because he wanted to prevent the situation from escalating for his safety and that of students at the learning institution.

“I was traumatised,” the teacher recalled as he questioned the example such a parent sets for a child.

“The child leaves the school compound, comes home, complains about a situation that you are not even sure what happened and you come to the school compound getting on like that,” he expressed.

School Principal Kajana James revealed that it was not the institution’s first experience with that parent.

“This is the fourth time I have had to call the police for this individual. The police have warned him before,” the Principal recounted.

In addition, she said the school compound is compromised.

The Principal noted that the fencing had been down, although the learning institution has advocated for repairs.

All images courtesy HTS Evening News

