This measure of German inflation just hit its highest level since 1949

German annual producer price inflation topped 30% in March, the country’s Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday. That’s its highest level since the agency began collecting data 73 years ago.

The biggest culprit? Energy prices, which rose nearly 84% from the same month last year.

“Mainly responsible for the high rise of energy prices were the strong price increases of natural gas… which was [up] 144.8% on March 2021,”the statistics office said in a statement.

It is one of first signs of the hugeimpact Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is havingon the German economy,Europe’s biggest. Producer prices rose by nearly 5% between February and March alone.