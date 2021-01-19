Saint Lucia has recorded its third homicide for the year. Dead is Malcolm Celestin, believe to be a resident of Grace, Vieux Fort. Sources confirmed Celestin was sh
COVID-19: Some students asked to stay home after reopening of school
Tue Jan 19 , 2021
You May Like
Third homicide of 2021 recorded in St Lucia
Saint Lucia has recorded its third homicide for the year. Dead is Malcolm Celestin, believe to be a resident of Grace, Vieux Fort. Sources confirmed Celestin was sh
COVID-19: Some students asked to stay home after reopening of school
Tue Jan 19 , 2021