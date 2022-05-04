‘They Told Me He Fell From The Vehicle!’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The girlfriend of Sheldon Jonney, 37, who died on Tuesday afternoon after falling from a pickup truck at Bexon says she saw him board the vehicle with his legs hanging out.

“I asked him to put his legs up inside,” Ruthlyn Matthews told St Lucia Times.

“He could have gone in front and sat down, but he was intoxicated. I saw when he was drinking,” Matthews disclosed.

She said she was doing some painting when Jonney boarded the vehicle, and minutes afterwards she heard that he had died after falling from the pickup and hitting his head.

Ruthlyn Matthews

“I miss him a lot. We lived together for four years. He was a good person to me. Although we used to have our ups and downs, he was ‘iree’ – he wouldn’t leave me hungry,” Matthews stated.

“I trying to be strong although I am weak,” the girlfriend explained.

And she echoed the sentiments of some community residents that perhaps had an ambulance arrived earlier, Jonney might have been alive today.

“The ambulance took a long time,” Matthews told St Lucia Times.

Headline photo: Sheldon Jonney

