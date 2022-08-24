‘They Need To Stop Making Mothers Cry’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A Desruisseaux, Micoud woman whose only son was gunned down as he was about to enter the family home on Tuesday night, has appealed to young people to put down their guns and settle whatever differences they may have peacefully.

“We need to stop. We need to stop making the mothers cry,” a grieving Diane Pamphile told St Lucia Times.

Diane spoke hours after her son Karch Pamphile succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.

The mother recalled that she was already sleeping when she heard the sound of gunshots, only to be told shortly afterward by her sister’s husband that her son, who turned 26 last week, was the target.

“He called me and said ‘Look they killed your son on the ground’. When I came out of my house I saw my son on the ground in front of my doorstep,” Diane stated.

She said Karch, the only son among her two children, was about to enter the house.

Diane, who described Karch as a ‘mommy’s boy’ who worked with her, said she was not aware that he had any issues with anyone.

“Honestly I just don’t know what is happening. I don’t know. I don’t know why young people have to resort to violence. They can just resolve differences. Why everything has to be gun violence?” She lamented.

Diane revealed that her deceased son was the father of a six-month-old baby.

So far for the year, Saint Lucia has recorded 44 homicides.

Headline photo: Karch Pamphile – deceased

