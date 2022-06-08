‘They Mistake Shawn For Kim’ – Mistaken Identity Blamed For Vieux Fort Homicide – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
A distraught mother believes that one of her sons, who sustained a gunshot wound to the head at New Dock Lane, Vieux Fort, was the victim of mistaken identity.
Shawn Philip alias ‘Ti Fish’ died on Monday around 12:20 pm.
But Shawn’s mother feels that the intended target was Kim, the older brother of the 22-year-old deceased.
Damiana Philip – Mother of Shawn Philip
“They mistake Shawn for Kim – yes, is Kim that have trouble with the people,” Damiana Philip told HTS Evening News.
She said Shawn was her sole provider and was pursuing a life away from crime, working as an apprentice to a boat builder.
The mother recalled that her deceased son’s last words to her were that he was heading to work.
“Mommy, I will see you later,” she recalled Shawn saying.
“I told him if you going to work, go to come back,” she told HTS Evening News, adding that Shawn was a loner who never had friends.
According to HTS, Kim Philip, Shawn’s older brother, echoed his mother’s belief that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.
Kim Philip – Brother of Shawn Philip
Kim recounted that after the shooting, he had to assure people that he was alive.
“I heard my name. I heard I got shot,” he stated, but he lamented that his brother was the victim.
“They tell me my brother they kill – they take my brother for me,” Kim disclosed.
Headline photo: Shawn Philip. (All photos courtesy HTS Evening News)
