‘They Could Come Anytime They’re Ready’ – Fedee Welcomes Special Prosecutor Investigation – St. Lucia Times News

Former Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee has declared that he welcomes any investigation by a Special Prosecutor.

He made the comments during a recent appearance on the Hot 7 Television programme ‘Good Morning Saint Lucia’.

Regarding whether he had anything to fear, the former Anse La Raye-Canaries MP said he welcomed a probe.

“I want them to begin every investigation. In fact, I will make every record I have available. I will open up all of my assets. I will open up my house. They could come any time they’re ready,” Fedee told programme Host Shannon Lebourne.

His remarks came against the backdrop of the recent enactment of the Special Prosecutor Act.

It empowers an attorney-at-law appointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission to serve as Special Prosecutor.

The legislation also authorises the Office holder to receive complaints and investigate credible reports of corrupt conduct by incumbent public officials and also public officials who have demitted office.

But while making it clear that the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) supports any measure to clean up government, Fedee advised the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government to look within.

“I would say to this government you need to start with your own cabinet,” the former MP asserted.

“There are very unsavoury characters within the cabinet of the Saint Lucia Labour party that the government must take a hard look at itself, look very deeply in the mirror and ask itself whether it has the moral authority to make any pronouncement, much less to investigate corruption,” Fedee stated.

He also raised questions regarding the constitutionality of the Public Prosecutor Act, asserting there would be ‘some collision’ with the duties of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According to Fedee, the government could have beefed up the Office of the DPP which has been crying out for resources.

“When you look at how the Public Prosecutor is appointed, you have that the Legal and Judicial Services Commission will consult the Attorney General. Now, why should the Legal and Judicial Services Commission consult the Attorney General?”

As far as Fedee was concerned, the commission should make the appointment, resulting in a ‘proper separation’ of the executive and the judiciary.

“I believe this is clearly political,” he asserted, adding that the Special Prosecutor measure was suspect and a witch-hunt, despite claims to the contrary by the government.

