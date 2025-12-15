These New Caribbean Resorts Are Set To Open In 2026

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Dec. 16, 2025: The Caribbean’s hotel boom is set to continue into 2026, with a wave of major new Caribbean resorts opening across several islands, signaling strong investor confidence and growing demand for both luxury and family-friendly travel experiences.

From Turks and Caicos to Barbados, Jamaica, Curaçao, and the Dominican Republic, global hotel brands are unveiling new all-inclusive concepts, wellness-focused escapes, and large-scale family resorts aimed at capturing post-pandemic travel growth and evolving guest preferences.

Opening in March 2026, the new Treasure Beach Village marks a major expansion at the popular Beaches Turks and Caicos Resort. While not a brand-new property, the addition of a sixth village significantly increases the resort’s footprint, bringing total room inventory to 858 rooms.

The village will feature 101 multi-bedroom suites, catering to larger families and group travelers. New amenities include Butch’s Island Chophouse, a BRU coffee bar, Pinta Food Hall, a 32-seat cinema, and a new infinity pool, reinforcing Beaches’ position as one of the Caribbean’s leading family resort brands.

Also opening in March 2026, Moon Palace – The Grand Punta Cana will be Moon Palace Resorts’ most ambitious Caribbean project to date. Billed as the brand’s “biggest, best, and greenest” resort, the property targets multi-generational travelers with an expansive list of amenities.

Highlights include day and night clubs, a speakeasy, the Dreamery kids club, the O Spa, and a Greg Norman Eco Signature Design golf course. All rooms will offer either ocean or golf course views, alongside multiple pools and restaurants.

In May 2026, The Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta will reopen as The Westin Playa Vallarta, an All-Inclusive Resort following a multi-million-dollar renovation.

The refreshed property will feature 281 redesigned suites, including private plunge pool and swim-up accommodations, alongside 10 new dining and entertainment venues. The relaunch emphasizes immersive cultural programming and wellness experiences aligned with Westin’s global brand ethos.

Set for summer 2026, Royalton Vessence Barbados introduces Royalton Hotels & Resorts’ new adults-only luxury concept. Previously announced as Royalton CHIC Barbados, the resort has been reimagined with a stronger focus on wellness, design, and digital detox.

Features include glow-lit pools for night swimming, designated no-phone zones, hands-on workshops at The Studio, and the Moddo by Royalton FIT holistic wellness program.

Expected to open in late 2026, The Pyrmont Curaçao will add 300 ocean-view rooms, including 28 suites, to the island’s hospitality offerings. Located in Westpunt, the all-inclusive resort will feature eight restaurants, five bars, a diving and watersports center, and an infinity pool.

Family-friendly amenities include a kids club, while adults can retreat to a rooftop space designed exclusively for grown guests. A boardwalk and water breaker will create a seamless beach-to-pool experience.

Jamaica will welcome its first Royalton CHIC resort in late 2026, with Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove opening in Runaway Bay. The adults-only resort will offer 345 suites, four à la carte restaurants, an international buffet, sports bar, lounge, and a signature Jerk Hut.

Its location places it within easy reach of both Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, strengthening Jamaica’s growing adults-only luxury market.

Hyatt’s Secrets Macao Beach Punta Cana is also expected to debut in 2026 as the adults-only complement to the adjacent Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana. The resort will feature 406 rooms, including 111 swim-out suites and panoramic high-level accommodations.

Guests will enjoy access to shared amenities across both properties, expanding dining and entertainment options.

Collectively, these developments underscore the Caribbean’s continued appeal as a global travel destination. With a mix of luxury, wellness, family-focused, and adults-only offerings, the region is positioning itself to meet shifting traveler expectations while driving investment, employment, and long-term tourism growth.