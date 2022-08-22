‘There Will Be A New Acting Commissioner of Police’ – Desir’s Contract Ends In December – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre told reporters on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting on Monday that Police Commissioner Milton Desir’s contract finishes at year-end.

“The Commissioner of Police – his contract is finishing in December. There will be a new Acting Commissioner of Police,” Pierre disclosed, without going into detail.

The Prime Minister, responsible for National Security, made the remarks while responding to a question regarding a shake-up in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

‘No,’ was his response.

– Advertisement –

Asked about renewing Desir’s contract, Pierre merely repeated that the Commissioner’s contract ends in December.

Pressed on the matter, the Prime Minister again said the Commissioner’s contract ends in December.

Milton Desir has spent some 35 years in the force.

In September 2020, he had proceeded on pre-retirement leave after serving as Deputy Commissioner.

But he was recalled to duty as Deputy Commissioner and subsequently appointed head of the force in February 2021, succeeding Severin Moncherry.

But with a continued spike in gun violence, his effectiveness at the head of the RSLPF has been called into question.

So far this year, Saint Lucia has recorded 43 homicides.

In February this year, Prime Minister Pierre held an emergency meeting with police top brass.

The emergency meeting followed four 4 reported homicides and gun violence in one weekend.

At the gathering, Pierre committed to providing the police with the resources and training opportunities they need to fight crime.

However, he also challenged the executive officers to employ innovative strategies, professionalism, and proactiveness in their work.

– Advertisement –