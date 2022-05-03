“There Was Nothing I Could Do To Keep Him Alive!” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The distraught sister of stabbing victim Darran Phillip, also known as ‘Goodman’, has recalled trying to stop the bleeding as he lay on Church Street, Anse La Raye last week.

“I went up to him, talking to him – he was not responding to me. Then, I noticed he had blood all over his body,” the sister told reporters.

She said she lifted her brother’s shirt and discovered that he had sustained a stab wound to the chest.

“I cut his vest and his coat open to tried and stop the bleeding. I called the ambulance, but there was nothing I could do to keep him alive,” the tearful sibling of the deceased explained.

– Advertisement –

She said she heard he died as a peacemaker, attempting to prevent a situation from escalating.

The sister said she heard he was attempting to ‘separate a fight’ but was unsure about the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing in a disco in the community since individuals had told her ‘different things’.

“We want justice for him. Guys need to stop the violence and solve their problems better than that. It’s not everything – the knife or the gun. I am so heartbroken right now,” the sister stated.

She described her brother as a calm, fun-loving individual, declaring that she was unaware that he had problems with anyone.

A male community member who identified himself as ‘Blacka’ asserted that young people in Saint Lucia do not pray enough.

“We thinking that we bad, we have guns, we have knives whatever. But you know nothing lasts forever. All those problems need to stop especially when the guys drink because that’s when it gets out of hand because whenever they drink they feel like superman, ironman, and can do whatever they want. But little do they know that whenever they drink, they are weak,” Blacka told reporters.

He recalled that he had been at the dance hall where the stabbing took place but left because he discerned an ‘old tension’ was there.

Blacka said that his cousin later found him to inform him about the incident.

He expressed that alcohol contributed to what transpired.

In addition, he felt the victim’s life might have been saved had individuals present who had private vehicles rushed him to the hospital.

“The guy was bleeding. They had guys who had ride in Anse La Raye could have just tried and rushed him to the hospital, even if he died on the way,” Blacka said, pointing to the time lapse between summoning an ambulance and its arrival.

“People don’t look out for each other in Saint Lucia,” he lamented.

– Advertisement –