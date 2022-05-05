‘There Was Bleeding In His Brain!’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A relative of the Ciceron bus driver Felix St Marthe who died on Sunday days after reportedly being assaulted by a colleague, has indicated that the postmortem examination on Wednesday found that he died due to a head blow.

“There was bleeding in his brain and it caused blood clots to travel into his lungs which cut off his oxygen and that’s what caused him to die. His skull was also fractured,” niece Tiffany Loctor told St Lucia Times.

Tiffany Loctor

Loctor recalled that after sustaining a blow, her uncle fell onto a domino table and never regained consciousness.

“He went straight into a coma,” she stated.

And Loctor declared that the heartbroken family wants justice for the deceased father of two.

The niece said the incident demonstrated the need for people to control themselves and think before they act.

According to her, someone killed her uncle with one punch, but that would not have happened had the accused restrained himself.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is investigating the death of the 63-year-old Ciceron resident.

According to law enforcement officials, Felix St Marthe was the victim of an assault on April 28, and the CID received a report that he passed away on Sunday at the OKEU Hospital.

