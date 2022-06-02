The Young Men Of Today – SMH – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

by Irvin Springer

So last week I am walking by the Cathedral when a young guy vending on the wall looks in my direction and says ” Fatman, you giving me a sale today.”

Of course I totally ignored him. Yes I know I am fat but to me that’s a disrespectful way to address a potential customer.

Passing back, I see him approaching a well dress older lady working at a law firm shouting: ” Shabs buy something nuh ” then makes a comment about her ass when she totally ignores.

I walked up to the young man identified myself and told him what I did for a living. He is selling dahls, burgers and cakes in the basket made by his grandmother. I asked how many items has he sold ? He responded only 2 as things rough people not buying.

I asked him – doesn’t he believe his approach more turns off customers rather than attract them. Instead of addressing people as Fatman, shabs, my girl, collieboy etc why doesn’t he try ” good morning sir/madam I am a young entrepreneur can I interest you in some of my products?”

I also advised him that he is selling food so his appearance needs to be improved as he more looks like a drug dealer than a young businessman. He says he understands where I am coming from and will try it out.

So there I am walking away feeling great as I did a good deed for the day, he shouts out ” Fatman, you passing to give me a sale tomorrow?” I give up !!!!

Headline photo: Stock image of Castries Flea market

