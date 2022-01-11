The Weeknd Hints ‘Dawn FM’ Is Part Of Album Trilogy Ahead Big First Week

The Weeknd has somehow managed to rule January with the release of his album Dawn FM and now we’re learning that project is the first of three.

The Canadian hitmaker seemingly saved a ton load on promo, at least in comparison to the lavish and lengthy rollout of After Hours in 2020. There may actually be a good explanation for this, as The Weeknd seemingly hints that fans are currently in the realm of a trilogy. To most fans, this was simply Abel’s way of sharing that he has another project cooking up for his fans.

The revelation was made smack in the middle of a tweetstorm on January 10, 2022. “i wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?” The singer asked.

Some fans had already deduced that there would be a follow-up to Dawn FM after analyzing the clues left by the singer on “Every Angel Is Terrifying.” The Weeknd keeps his 80’s Pop inspiration alive on Dawn FM and uses a classic 80’s styled radio ad to announce the possible arrival of “After Life.”

There is no The Weeknd album without epic visuals! The singer gets things the same in this department with the release of the video for “Sacrifice.” He is now gearing up to drop the visuals for “Gasoline” at the break of dawn.

Last year the XO singer smashed all competitions by topping Vevo’s Global and U.S. Most-Viewed Music Video Chart with “Save Your Tears.” The video racked up a total of 615M global views at the end of the year.

The Weeknd list of achievements continued when he was voted Artist of the Year at Apple Music Awards 2021. 2022 seems set to be a year of the Weeknd as Dawn FM’s projected sales are calculated at 150,000 and 170,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Hits Daily Double. According to Complex, this is “all without any first-week physical release available to purchase.”

It turns out The Weeknd is actually not focused on first-week sales. He made it clear while responding to a fan tweet. “This doesn’t matter to me,” he explained. “What matters is getting to experience the album together with the fans during these times.”