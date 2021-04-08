Next Post

Caribbean News - ‘Woman Of Impact’ Award For Invest Caribbean Founder

Thu Apr 8 , 2021
Felicia J. Persaud, founder and CEO of the global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean, Invest Caribbean, has been named as a 2021 ICABA Woman Of Impact honoree.

