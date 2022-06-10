‘The Saint Lucia Rum Experience’ Unveiled – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

St. Lucia Distillers has unveiled plans for what is likely to be the region’s most exciting rum

tour.

A groundbreaking ceremony has taken place for the SAINT LUCIA RUM EXPERIENCE –

it is being described as a ‘bold new investment’.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre was among dignitaries invited to St. Lucia Distillers for the

unveiling and groundbreaking ceremony for the Saint Lucia Rum Experience.

Chief Executive Officer Margaret Monplaisir says this is the manifestation of a dream project of Laurie Barnard – the former chairman of the Distillery and the namesake of its leading brand, Chairman’s Reserve.

Margaret Monplaisir notes that Laurie Barnard who helmed St. Lucia Distillers from 1988 –

2012 would be proud of recent developments.

The rum tour was started in 1998 and is now entering another phase.

The current chairman Gregoire Gueden said this new attraction is designed to be like no other rum tour in the region, with a unique appeal to cruise ship visitors and hotel guests.

The St. Lucia Distiller’s Chairman says the parent company GBH is investing 45 million

dollars in upgrading the rum production facility, improving the quality of its rum products,

and expanding the rum tour.

The new attraction will include a scenic pond, sugar cane fields and improved access roads,

leading all the way to the Roseau beach.

LOIC LEGER, the Managing Director revealed that the nearby Roseau Community itself will

also be a major beneficiary of this project.

It will be connected to a new sewer system to be built by St. Lucia Distillers. The community will also enjoy a fenced and maintained playing field.

Tourism and Investment Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire welcomed the construction of the Saint

Lucia Rum Experience, noting it is in keeping with government’s community tourism drive.

He went on to advise that local community attractions can complement the rum experience.

Dr. Hilaire also said the inclusion of amenities to benefit the Roseau Community is a great

outreach initiative by St. Lucia Distillers.

St. Lucia Distillers is projecting that over 100,000 visitors will patronize the Rum Experience in the Roseau Valley.

St. Lucia Distillers in 2021 exported over 600,000 bottles of rum to 45 countries around the

world including the USA and China. It is expecting to triple that number over the next few

years.

Source: St. Lucia Distillers

