The Reimagined SandalsÂ® Royal Bahamian Celebrates Grand Opening – St. Lucia Times News

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, January 27, 2022 â€“ The award-winning, Luxury IncludedÂ® Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort and Offshore Island welcomed its first guests today following a $55 million renovation, the first of a series of milestones in this commemorative 40th anniversary year for the Sandals Resorts brand. Situated on 15 sprawling acres, the 404-room Sandals Royal Bahamian revels in the easy-going spirit of the Bahamas to entwine all

experiential touchpoints â€“ from the pastel pink of the flamingo to the vibes of traditional Junkanoo.

â€œTwenty-six years ago, my father and our founder, Gordon â€˜Butchâ€™ Stewart, was drawn to The Bahamas by its natural beauty and charming locals, which makes it very special for us to be presenting today a fully transformed resort that celebrates this unique destination as much as his legacy,â€ said Sandals Resorts Executive Chairman Adam Stewart.

â€œIt has always been in our DNA to be forward thinking and lead the way in innovation, and this significant investment to enhance and evolve the Sandals Royal Bahamian experience is a testament to our commitment to our beloved guests and our valued agent community by delivering a trusted brand they can continue to sell with confidence. Itâ€™s a new day in Nassau, and a genuine honor to share this milestone with all who form part of our Sandals family.â€

This morningâ€™s ceremony brought together leaders and dignitaries from across the Caribbean for a commemorative ribbon cutting, including Prime Minister of The Bahamas, The Honourable Philip Davis, QC, MP; Deputy Minister & Minister of Tourism, Investment & Aviation of The Bahamas, The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, MP; Minister of Labour of The Bahamas, The Honourable Keith Bell, MP; Prime Minister of Jamaica, The

Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP and more.

“I am extremely delighted to see the expansion of the Sandals brand and the reopening of the Royal Bahamian property,â€ said The Honourable Philip Davis, QC, MP, Prime Minister of The Bahamas.

â€œNot only does this translate into jobs for our people but it further diversifies our tourism product and hotel inventory as we are rebounding from this pandemic. So far the numbers have been encouraging and no doubt with the Sandals Royal Bahamian property back, we expect the growth to continue. I salute Adam Stewart for continuing his fatherâ€™s visionary leadership.”

The grand opening events also included the presentation of the 2021 Stewart Family Philanthropic Award to the Bahamas National Trust (BNT), whose work to protect and restore the over two million acres of land and sea under its purview will continue with the development of a primary level environmental curriculum for students and educators, funded by the Sandals Foundation â€“ the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts.

The award celebrates good stewards who embody a strong commitment to the wellbeing of the communities, families, and environments of the Caribbean.

This afternoon and into the evening, resort guests will also join the celebration at a special tribute to admire the reopened resortâ€™s very first sunset, complete with Bahamian entertainers, music from the islands, delectable dishes, and a spectacular display of fireworks to light up the Bahamian sky.

