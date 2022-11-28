The NODS employee accused of stealing hurricane Irma relief supplies has won his appeal

Black Immigrant Daily News

Former relief manager at the National Office of Disaster Services, Dion Browne is demanding compensation after the Appeals Court overturned his larceny conviction.

In 2018, police accused Browne and NODS driver Everton Waldron of stealing hurricane relief supplies from the disaster agency.

The case went to trial and a magistrate convicted the men September 2019.Browne appealed his conviction and last month the court of appeal set aside the magistrate’s decision.

The appellate court also decided not to order a retrial of the matter. (STATE MEDIA)

EARLIER REPORT FROM MAY 4, 2022:

Dion Browne of All Saints was also charged with Larceny of a quantity of food and household items, the property of NODS, valued at EC $3,105.20.

He was further charged with Receiving of the said items, knowing them to have been stolen.

Browne was employed at NODS as a Relief Manager and Everton Waldron was employed as a Driver.

Browne was also found guilty and was sentenced some time prior in the Magistrate’s Court.

Last Friday, Justice AnnMarie Smith ordered Waldron to pay $3,000 by the end of thismonth or spend six months in jail.

He is expected to pay the other $7,000 by the end of August or face 12 months behind bars.

