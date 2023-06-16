The National Insurance Corporation Announces Return Of Sneaker Day – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The National Insurance Corporation (NIC) is proud to announce the return of Sneaker Day; a wellness campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of physical activity among workers.

This year, NIC is partnering with the Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs to host the initiative as part of the Ministry’s “Saint Lucia Moves” campaign.

On Sneaker Day employees are encouraged to wear their usual work attire paired with sneakers instead of their regular formal footwear.

This visual shift is a symbolic reminder for workers to be physically active and serves as acatalyst for greater mindfulness about their overall well-being.

– Advertisement –

The activity, scheduled for Wednesday June 28, 2023, seeks to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity, particularly among workers who may be less likely to engage in regular exercise.

Sneaker Day also serves as a reminder for individuals to prioritize their health by incorporating regular physical activity into their daily lives. By focusing on corporate Saint Lucia, the initiative aims to encourage employers and employees to join the movement and take action towards improving the health of their workforce.

The National Insurance Corporation invites all organizations and individuals to participate in Sneaker Day on June 28, 2023 and join the movement towards a healthier Saint Lucia.

Participants are encouraged to capture this empowering experience by takingselfies and sharing them on social media using the hashtag #758sneakerday2023.

By taking this small but meaningful step, we can collectively make a significantimpact on the health and well-being of our nation.

SOURCE: National Insurance Corporation

– Advertisement –