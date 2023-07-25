The Ministry Advises The Public To Adhere To Lobster Fishery Regulations – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development informs the general public that the lobster fishery opens from August 02, 2023, to February 28, 2024,inclusive of both days.

During the Lobster Fishery Season lobsters can be obtained, fished, sold and purchased however, the following regulations must be upheld in accordance with Fisheries Regulations Chapter 7.15 of the Revised Laws of Saint Lucia:

1. No person shall harm, give, receive from anyone, or at any time have in hispossession, expose for sale, sell, or purchase:(a) any lobster that is undersized.(b) any lobster carrying eggs; and(c) any lobster which is molting.

2. No person shall:

– Advertisement –

(a) remove the eggs from a lobster, or have in his possession, or sell, or purchase a lobster from which the eggs have been removed;(b) spear, hook, or attempt to spear a lobster.(c) sell any lobster that has been speared, hooked, or otherwise impaled.

3. In this Regulation: “undersized” means in relation to lobsters-

(a) less than 9.5 centimeters (3.75 ins.) in carapace length measured from the ridge at the base of the horns to the end of the carapace (back shell); or(b) if the tail has been removed, a tail weight of less than 340 grams (12 ounces).

Contravention of these regulations is subject to a maximum fine of EC$5000.00.

The Department seeks the cooperation of everyone and encourages members of the public to report to the Marine Police Unit, District Police Stations, or the Department of Fisheries, any person or establishment found contravening the Lobster Fishery regulations Contact the Department at 468-4143 /4135 for further information.

– Advertisement –