The Game Says Labels Why Eminem Do Big Numbers, Insist He’s A Better Rapper

The Game is doubling down on why he is not enjoying vast success as a rapper while also simultaneously suggesting that Eminem’s rap numbers may not be authentic because of how labels work.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles rapper claimed that he rebelled from a system controlled by labels that only boost artists “who PLAY NICE in Massa’s house.” The Game has been offering reasons why he is a “better” rapper than Eminem, who he in the past rated as one of the best rappers alive.

Last week on Drink Champs, he said he would be interested in going up against the Detroit icon in a Verzuz battle.

“Eminem, Eminem is Eminem. I like Eminem, he’s one of the f***ing good emcees, great emcees. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not. He not. He’s not. Ay, challenge it. It’s not drama!… Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland know that it’s bigger than Verzuz. I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever.”

Fans, however, shut down The Game as they noted he went bust and only recently had a career jump due to his collab with Kanye West on “Eazy”.

However, the rapper dug in deeper as he suggested that Eminem’s star power was not authentic and that his career is not the same because he refused to be a puppet.

“All this talk I see on the net saying Eminem is better than me because he sold more records is like saying McDonald’s is better than Tam’s burgers, it’s FALSE !!! They just put more money in McDonald’s & promoted the sh*t out the happy meal dangling toys in kids faces,” Game said on Twitter.

“Translation for those of you who don’t know how major record companies do business: it’s a machine designed to work for the artists who PLAY NICE in massa’s house. I was TOO REAL, TOO UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK & cut the puppet strings early on in my career n decided to rebel,” he added.

He also went on to say labels might be pushing fake numbers for their artists.

“Major labels are known for BUYING ALBUMS & paying off everyone to boost sales of the artists THEY CHOOSE to shine the light on. If you ain’t dancin’ to massa’s tune, you lose your budget & the machine is taken off your project and put to work on another artist who’s willing to SD. A lot of y’all have no idea what goes on behind the doors of these labels. I’ve been front & center and have kept quiet about a lot of sh*t mainly because I didn’t care about it enough to take time out of my life to open this can of worms.”

He continued, “They only want you to believe in yourself to a certain extent. Soon as you start telling yourself you’re better than their CHOSEN ONE or challenge the machine, they start feeding the internet STATS like I give a fk how many records the next man sold,” Game added. “Fk how many records he sold, you sold or I sold. that’s just #’s on paper n some little awards that ain’t no bigger than my YMCA [trophies].”

His tweets continued as he bashed labels.

“But I’m tired of the lies & bullsht propaganda they throw out here for fans to gobble up, conspiracy, smear campaigns & black balls niggas been bouncin’ round this industry my entire career. I’m back outside & this entire sht bout to get shook the f*** up!”

In the meantime, the RIAA celebrated Eminem on Tuesday as they noted he now has 73.5 million NEW certified units and is now the #1 singles artist in Gold and Platinum history with 166 million career single awards.

Eminem also climbed another height as he joined six other musicians in any genre or era to have more than three Diamond Album Awards.

“These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last twenty years,” the RIAA CEO & Chairman Mitch Glazier said about the rapper’s latest accomplishment.

Eminem has not responded to The Game’s ranting so far, while fans have dismissed his comments as just trying to stir up controversy for his upcoming album.

