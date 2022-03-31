The Game Rebukes Hollywood Over Will Smith Treatment, Chris Rock Breaks Silence

Chris Rock breaks his silence on Will Smith attack although he didn’t have much to day. In the meantime, rapper The Game issued a scathing rebuke of Hollywood as the Oscars weighs possible punishment for Smith.

The veteran comedian broke his silence on Wednesday, days after the incident, which saw Will Smith dealing him a slap while on stage at the Academy Awards.

The internet has not recovered from the moment as many across the world shared support for Chris Rock, who was publicly humiliated after he made a wisecrack at a bald Jada Pinkett Smith, who, unbeknownst to him, suffered from a medical condition that causes hair loss.

The paparazzi have been following 57-year-old Rock as he prepared for his sold-out show at The Wilbur in Boston Wednesday night. While on stage, he spoke to a packed audience who cheered for him on entry to the stage.

“I’m still processing what happened,” the comedian said.

According to reports by People, the comedian received a standing ovation from patrons at the show.

“What’s up, Boston?” he asked the crowd. He added, “How was your weekend?!”

As if anticipating fans asking him about the event, Rock also told his fans that he would probably fully seriously address the incident sometime in the future but that he wanted to focus on the show, for which he prepared a full routine of jokes.

According to reports, the comedian’s upcoming tour dates were sold out as many fans booked out his shows.

In the meantime, the Academy Awards has also spoken about the incident, which it claimed it was investigating and said that after the incident, Smith was asked to leave, but he refused. In all of this, the event continued where Smith went on to accept his first Oscar for his performance in the movie King Richard and later went on to give an acceptance speech which spoke about the disrespect he experienced while apologizing to everyone but Rock.

He later apologized to Rock with a fulsome apology on Monday. On Wednesday, there were news reports that he has sought counseling to deal with unresolved childhood trauma, which insinuated the reason for his lashing out at Rock.

The Smiths have also promised to address the entire incident on their Facebook show Red Table Talk.

Los Angeles rapper The Game also weighed in on the infamous slap which echoed across the world on Sunday night. The Documentary rapper defended Will Smith from what he called unfair treatment for a slap which is far less that what some other prominent Hollywood figures did in the past like abuse women and predatory behaviors.

“They didn’t even want to give it to him in the first place… he acted off impulse & imposed a slap down out of frustration & embarrassment on behalf of his wife,” The Game wrote on IG. “Most people with opinions on the situation don’t have a committed relationship let alone a marriage of over 20 years to weigh against his feelings in the matter. He’s human & comedy is not always an excuse to publicly humiliate people especially while sitting front & center.”

“Although violence anywhere is & should always be depicted in a negative light, this was a lul ass slap in defense of a woman battling a very delicate health issue,” the rapper continues. “I’ll close by saying, they don’t want us to be equal, never have & never will…. This fool Alec Baldwin took a woman’s life on set & got sympathy from the same Hollywood that is trying to condemn one of our greatest actors in history. It just so happens that he’s black !!!! Harvey Weinstein didn’t have to forfeit any accolades or awards.”