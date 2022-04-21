The Earl & Countess Of Wessex To Visit Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex will arrive in Saint Lucia on Friday 22 April as part of a visit to the region, which also includes visits to St Vincent and the Grenadines and Antigua and Barbuda.

With Saint Lucia as a base, their Royal Highnesses will visit the three Countries from 22 April to 28 April.

While in Saint Lucia Their Royal Highnesses will visit various landmarks of historic and touristic value, attend a church service as well as an Investiture Ceremony for recipients of the Queen’s Birthday Awards, with medals being presented by The Earl of Wessex.

The Earl and Countess will have the opportunity to meet with community leaders, local entrepreneurs, cultural practitioners and the youth, with whom they will dialogue.

The visit forms part of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year activities.

Source: Government Information Service

