The Earl And Countess Of Wessex Arrive In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Their Royal Highnesses, The Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived in Saint Lucia on Friday, 22 April via a British Airways flight at the Hewanorra International Airport, Vieux Fort.

They were welcomed on arrival by Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire and Ambassador to CARICOM and OECS H.E. Elma Gene Isaac.

On the tarmac, Their Royal Highnesses were greeted with renditions by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Band and Royal Salute by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force with inspection of the Guard.

– Advertisement –

The Earl and Countess of Wessex later made their way to the capital Castries, where courtesy calls were made on the Acting Governor General, H.E. Errol Charles at Government House, Morne Fortune and the Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre at his official residence at Vigie.

Source: Government Information Service

– Advertisement –