The Daren Sammy Foundation, Republic Bank Open Annual Scholarship – St. Lucia Times

The Daren Sammy Foundation (DSF) is delighted to declare the commencement of its highly anticipated annual Scholarship program.

This year, the Foundation has joined forces with Republic Bank EC through its PMAD program to recognize and reward exceptional students who demonstrate dedication, hard work, and a profound passion for sports.

The DSF Scholarship is designed to support and empower aspiring athletes by providing them with the necessary resources to excel academically and athletically. Selected recipients will be granted a generous scholarship covering related expenses for the upcoming 2023/24 school year.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our annual Scholarship program in partnership with Republic Bank EC,” said Daren Sammy, the founder of the Daren Sammy Foundation. “We believe that education and sports have the power to transform lives, and through this scholarship, we aim to support talented individuals in achieving their full potential. We encourage all eligible students to apply and seize this incredible opportunity.”

To be considered for the DSF Scholarship, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Passing grade of 75% and above

Citizenship of Saint Lucia

Age between 10 and 17

Enrolment in a primary or secondary school

Participation in a school sports team, community, or local league as an aspiring athlete

Students from low-income families

It is crucial to note that all of the aforementioned criteria must be fully satisfied to be awarded the DSF Scholarship. Only eligible applicants will be acknowledged and considered for this prestigious opportunity.

Interested candidates can obtain scholarship application forms from two convenient locations: Republic Bank branches in Castries and Vieux Fort. Additionally, application forms can be submitted electronically via email to [email protected].

The deadline for submission of completed applications, along with copies of the last three report cards, is July 31st, 2023.

The selection process will be rigorous, ensuring that the most deserving candidates are chosen for this life-changing opportunity.

The Daren Sammy Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to Republic Bank EC for their invaluable support in making this scholarship program possible.

Their dedication to empowering the youth of Saint Lucia is commendable, and together, they aim to create a brighter future for aspiring athletes.

For more information about the DSF Scholarship program and the application process, please visit the foundation on Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/darensammyfoundation] or email the Daren Sammy Foundation at [[email protected]].

SOURCE: Daren Sammy Foundation

