The Daren Sammy Foundation Awards Twenty-Two Scholarships – St. Lucia Times
The Daren Sammy Foundation (DSF) has awarded twenty two (22) students with scholarships for the upcoming school year 2023/2024 through its scholarship program which was held at the Conference Room of the Finance Administrative Centre located at Pointe Seraphine.

This year, the foundation has joined forces with Republic Bank EC through its PMAD Program to recognize and reward exceptional students who demonstrate dedication, hard work, and a profound passion for sports.

“We’re proud to be able to, once again, make the difference in the lives of many deserving students, for the upcoming school year.” Said Mrs. Sammy, Vice President of the Daren Sammy Foundation. “I believe that this year’s scholarship holders, some returning from last year, all mirror the dedication and discipline of our Founder, Daren Sammy, and it is our pleasure to help them achieve their goals.”

Covering tuition fees, school textbooks, bags and uniforms, the Daren Sammy Foundation Scholarship rewards hardworking students from low-income families.  Recipients are selected from a strict criterion such as applicants belonging to a sports club or participation in extra-curricular activity and a 75% passing grade.

In attendance was Honourable Kenson Casimir, Minister responsible for Youth and Sports, who addressed the scholarship recipients.

The Daren Sammy Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded by International Cricketer and Saint Lucian, Daren Sammy, is on a mission to serve Saint Lucia by developing its youth through Sports & Education.

Though the Foundation cannot extend its reach to everyone, the Daren Sammy Foundation endeavors to better Saint Lucia’s future, one child at a time, and to inspire everyone to give back to their community.

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Abigail Modeste                 Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School

Akeyba Bernadine              Beanfield Comprehensive Secondary School

Alvina Lucien                        St. Joseph’s Convent

C’yanni Flemming                Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School

Daniel Marquis                     St. Mary’s College

Deonte’ Felix                         Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School

Halle Ford                              Augier Combined School

Jahlyan James                       Plain View Combined School

Jasmine Maxwell                  Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School

Jeanelle Richardson             Sir Arthur Lewis Community College

Jenai Fontenelle                   St. Joseph’s Convent

Karissa Shouson                   Micoud Primary School

Keran William                       Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School

Khasim Levia                         Choiseul Secondary School

Maliah Edward                     Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School

Michayel Biscette                Vide Bouteille Primary School

Obi Gravillis                          Micoud Primary School

Renard Bernard                   Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School

Shakima St. Catherine        Beanefiled Comprehensive Secondary School

Sierratina Hilaire                 St. Joseph’s Convent

Torrez Antoine                   Saltibus Combined School

Tristan Moise                     Castries Comprehensive Secondary School

SOURCE: Daren Sammy Foundation

