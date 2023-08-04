The Daren Sammy Foundation Awards Twenty-Two Scholarships – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Daren Sammy Foundation (DSF) has awarded twenty two (22) students with scholarships for the upcoming school year 2023/2024 through its scholarship program which was held at the Conference Room of the Finance Administrative Centre located at Pointe Seraphine.

This year, the foundation has joined forces with Republic Bank EC through its PMAD Program to recognize and reward exceptional students who demonstrate dedication, hard work, and a profound passion for sports.

“We’re proud to be able to, once again, make the difference in the lives of many deserving students, for the upcoming school year.” Said Mrs. Sammy, Vice President of the Daren Sammy Foundation. “I believe that this year’s scholarship holders, some returning from last year, all mirror the dedication and discipline of our Founder, Daren Sammy, and it is our pleasure to help them achieve their goals.”

Covering tuition fees, school textbooks, bags and uniforms, the Daren Sammy Foundation Scholarship rewards hardworking students from low-income families. Recipients are selected from a strict criterion such as applicants belonging to a sports club or participation in extra-curricular activity and a 75% passing grade.

In attendance was Honourable Kenson Casimir, Minister responsible for Youth and Sports, who addressed the scholarship recipients.

The Daren Sammy Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded by International Cricketer and Saint Lucian, Daren Sammy, is on a mission to serve Saint Lucia by developing its youth through Sports & Education.

Though the Foundation cannot extend its reach to everyone, the Daren Sammy Foundation endeavors to better Saint Lucia’s future, one child at a time, and to inspire everyone to give back to their community.

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Abigail Modeste Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School

Akeyba Bernadine Beanfield Comprehensive Secondary School

Alvina Lucien St. Joseph’s Convent

C’yanni Flemming Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School

Daniel Marquis St. Mary’s College

Deonte’ Felix Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School

Halle Ford Augier Combined School

Jahlyan James Plain View Combined School

Jasmine Maxwell Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School

Jeanelle Richardson Sir Arthur Lewis Community College

Jenai Fontenelle St. Joseph’s Convent

Karissa Shouson Micoud Primary School

Keran William Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School

Khasim Levia Choiseul Secondary School

Maliah Edward Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School

Michayel Biscette Vide Bouteille Primary School

Obi Gravillis Micoud Primary School

Renard Bernard Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School

Shakima St. Catherine Beanefiled Comprehensive Secondary School

Sierratina Hilaire St. Joseph’s Convent

Torrez Antoine Saltibus Combined School

Tristan Moise Castries Comprehensive Secondary School

SOURCE: Daren Sammy Foundation

