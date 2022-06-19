‘The Child Ignored Today Becomes The Community’s Villain Tomorrow’ – St. Lucia Times News

Commissioner of Police, Milton Desir, wishes to take time to encourage the men who have accepted the responsibility of being fathers, whether through biology or otherwise.

Persons who young men and women may emulate, are critical in creating safe environments, that enable development of productive citizens. A father imprints significantly on a child, not only fostering physical growth, but also mental, spiritual and emotional growth.

Commissioner Desir believes that the positive lessons learnt from a father’s guidance, can impact our current crime situation. Conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, discipline, to name a few, are lessons he learnt from his own father and as a father himself, imparts on his own offspring.

As we all take time to celebrate the men who in one way or another, make us better, let us take time to help those who may not have the necessary support systems to play the part adequately. The concept of each one helping the other has built stronger communities in the past, and may be utilized again. The child ignored today becomes the community’s villain tomorrow, therefore molding them is our shared responsibility.

Commissioner Desir therefore commends the men who have fulfilled their duties as fathers and implores those who have not to seek the necessary support systems to become the individuals their children may emulate.

Understanding that children fashion the examples they see, more so than the advice they are given, he asks that all men reach out to one another, provide avenues by which learning can take place to help each other grow into the fathers children need and deserve. Given that currently violent crimes are perpetrated primarily by young men, it is indeed critical for men to take leadership roles in grooming future generations.

To the Police Officers who who sacrifice daily to be fathers to not just their own, but the entire country, Commissioner Desir extends his immense gratitude. Your commitment ensures that steps are being made to safeguarding our country’s future.

To all who have fulfilled their duties, Happy Fathers Day, from the Commissioner of Police and the members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.