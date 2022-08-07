‘The Caribbean Has Lost A Great Man’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet says the unexpected passing of former international tax and trade expert Ben Arrindell leaves him saddened and reflective.

Arrindell, who served as an adviser to the Barbados Government for over three decades, passed away on Wednesday.

“The Caribbean has lost a great man, a pioneer of the offshore financial sector and a member of the United Nations Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters,” Chastanet wrote on Facebook.

The former Saint Lucia Prime Minister noted that when the offshore financial sector was under attack by many international agencies, Arrindell was a pillar of strength, navigating the waters of the industry and guiding regional policy to the benefit of the sector and its many participants.

“He was the expert in international tax, spending more than three decades in service to the region. Ben was a mentor to many and invaluable to those who had the pleasure and good fortune to benefit from his expertise, dedication, and friendship,” Chastanet recalled.

“He made his mark. As talented and successful as he was, he was never selfish. He was a giver, touching so many lives, leaving his footprint all over this region. My deepest sympathies go out to his family,” he said.

