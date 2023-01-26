The Cabinet took a decision to halt temporarily the chartered flights emanating from West Africa

Black Immigrant Daily News

Antigua Airways

CABINET NOTES

The Cabinet took a decision to hault temporarily the chartered flights emanating from West Africa.

The rules governing the member-countries of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) are very strict; Antigua Airways had not complied fully with all of them.

The organizers have pledged to fix all the deficiencies before resuming their service across the Atlantic from the Motherland.

