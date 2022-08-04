The Bank of England just made its biggest rate hike in 27 years

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)Central bankers in the United Kingdom have announced the biggest increase in interest rates in 27 years, as spiraling inflation continues to cripple millions of households’ finances.

The Bank of England raised the cost of borrowing by 50 basis points to 1.75% — the sixthtime the central bank has raised rates since December, and follows recent hikes by the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve to tame runaway prices.

In June, annual consumer prices rises reached a four-decade high to hit 9.4%, plunging millions of Britons into a cost-of-living crisis that has forced many to choose between ‘heating or eating’

The central bank said in a Thursday press release that inflationary pressures had “intensified significantly” in recent weeks.

“That largely reflects a near doubling in wholesale gas prices since May, owing to Russia’s restriction of gas supplies to Europe and the risk of further curbs,” it said.

