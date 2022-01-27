The Advocacy Group Requests Richard Frederick Apology Over Verbal Abuse – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- State Actors and lawmakers in St. Lucia have a legal duty to comply with the terms of the International

Human Rights Conventions that St. Lucia has ratified or acceded to. St. Lucia has a legal obligation to protect ALL women and girls from ALL forms of violence and abuse.

What is Verbal Abuse:

It is a type of psychological/mental abuse that involves the use of oral language, gestured language, and written language directed to a victim. Verbal abuse can include the act of harassing, labelling, insulting, scolding, rebuking, and or excessive yelling towards an individual.

TAG is abhorred by the vitriolic, vile, and persecutory tone recently exhibited by ‘Honourable’ Richard Frederick, Junior Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, responsible for Housing & Local Government in addressing a simple message of sympathy and well wishes offered by a daughter of St. Lucia to a Son of this land.

So loathsome was the attack that TAG feels compelled to call on all the women in the

Labour Party-led government, whom many St. Lucian women voted for, not excluding the women Senators, especially Lisa Jawahir SLP Communications Director and self-proclaimed advocate for the vulnerable, and marginalized women and youth of this country, and Alvina Reynolds, former Minister for Health, Wellness, Human Services and Gender Relations, to publicly denounce and distance themselves from the Minister’s attack on a private female citizen.

This type of attack should never be allowed to happen or excused at any level much less at the level of a Government Minister. This type of behaviour displayed by Mr. Frederick appears to be a common behavioural trait that is embedded in his personality.

Mr. Frederick must know nonetheless that by virtue of his office as a Minister of Government he is expected to display a level of decorum that is consistent with the honour of that office.

Since his appointment as a Minister of Government, Mr. Frederick continues to act with impunity and disregard for the office which he now holds, bringing disrepute, as is his wont, to the office of the Prime Minister.

The recent debacle in which the Minister launched a vicious and vulgar attack on a

female social media personality has been condemned by many.

We all recall the acerbic and caustic remarks spewed at other women such as Kernisha Flavien – former PRO of the United Workers Party, and Minerva Ward – political activist, to name a few.

If this is the attitude of one who holds office in the upper echelons of power, what do we expect from the common man? This is the type of behaviour that only serves to perpetuate and entrench the culture of disrespect and abuse that women have been subjected to over the years.

The memories of Mary Rackliff, Verlinda Joseph and more recently Kimberly de Leon, remain all unsolved and bitter memories. We are aware that domestic violence and intimate partner abuse have been on the rise since the pandemic started as victims were forced to spend lengthier than normal periods with their abusers during lockdown which is now referred to as the silent pandemic.

Globally, there is an expectation that Governments would do all in their power to cushion our women and girls from the abuse of their male partners. Observing, and tolerating this level of verbal abuse perpetrated by none other than one who was elected to serve and protect is objectionable!

TAG issues a call on behalf of the women, and girls of this country that Minister Richard Frederick issue an apology by the end of the workweek. This request is on account of the egregious and flagrant exhibition of conduct by a Minister, who in his private capacity proclaimed to be the bastion for St. Lucians regardless of colour, creed, or political affiliation.

We recall the July 2020 incident in which US Congressman, Ted Yoho was forced to issue an apology to a fellow Congresswoman because of abusive remarks. The Advocacy Group is committed to pursuing this matter further by lobbying relevant international organizations in order to secure their support and advocacy. This will be undertaken once the requested apology is not forthcoming.

We expect better from our leaders. St Lucia expects better. Our women demand better from Mr. Richard Frederick. We await your apology not only to the social media personality in question but to the women of St Lucia.

