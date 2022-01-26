The Advocacy Group Renews Calls For Extension Of Barrel Concessions – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– The Advocacy Group reiterates its call first made in November, 2021 for an extension to the traditional Christmas Barrel Concessions. There is every justification for an extension to the deadline given the negative impact and hardships due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

TAG understands that a number of persons have been unable to maximize on the benefits from the barrel Concessions due to set backs in the system due to constraints brought about on account of the prevailing pandemic.

Our previous calls for an extended barrel concession regime was suggested out of recognition of the obvious hardships due to the pandemic and related constraints. In our November Press Release we cited the following:

– Availability of goods due to

shortages and supply issues.

– Delays in transportation due to

human resource limitations because

of the impact of covid-19.

– Significant increase in the price of

many commodities as a result of

market dynamics.

– Delays caused by current

congestions in shipping and

transportation routes generally.

– General increase in cost of support

services.

– Reduction in purchasing power due

to shortfall in personal income.

These constraints listed above were all very obvious and predictable. We are hoping that the Prime Minister and his Government will exercise some sensitivity and compassion and accede to our call for an extension of the deadline for Barrel concessions.

There is no doubt that an extension would be greatly appreciated by St Lucians at home and in the diaspora who have had to contend with the ravages of the covid-19 pandemic.

We do hope that good sense will prevail and that the Phillip J Pierre Government will in the

coming days effect an extension to the period for the barrel concessions before the deadline of of January 31st, 2022.

A decision to grant an extension to the barrel concession period would be in concert with a similar measure taken by the Allen Chastanet Government at the onset of the pandemic when a nine (9) month barrel concession period was approved.

Mr. Prime Minister this is an opportunity to apply truth to the mantra of “Putting people First” by granting an extension to the barrel concessions.

