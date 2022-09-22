Thailand denies entry to model who denounced Myanmar junta in pageant speech

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Bangkok, Thailand A Myanmar model who took refuge in Thailand after speaking out against a military coup in her homeland has been blocked from returning to Bangkok, Thai authorities said on Thursday, over what her manager said was an Interpol notice.

Han Lay, who captured international attention last year with a moving beauty pageant speech calling for urgent help for Myanmar’s people during a military crackdown, did not have a valid visa to enter Thailand, the immigration department said.

The 23-year-old was not being detained and arrangements were being made for her to board a flight out of Thailand, the department said in a statement.

Nawit Itsaragrisil, founder of Thailand’s Miss Grand International pageant, who also represents Han Lay, said she had been in the transit area of a Bangkok airport since Wednesday afternoon.

He said Han Lay was stopped on arrival because she was subject of an Interpol notice.