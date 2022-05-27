Texas Shooting Response Was ‘Wrong’, Says Official – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Police made the “wrong decision” by failing to storm a classroom in Robb Elementary School as a gunman killed 19 children inside, the chief Texas safety official has said.
He said officers delayed entering the room because they didn’t believe it was still an “active shooter” situation.
But pupils inside made multiple calls begging for police to come.
Mr McCraw confirmed there was a 40 minute gap from the police unit’s arrival to the moment they decided to storm the classroom where the gunman had barricaded himself.
The senior officer on the scene decided to wait until the school janitor arrived with the keys because they thought that either “no kids were at risk” by then or “no one was living anymore”.
The delayed police response, combined with video footage showing frustrated parents being tackled and handcuffed by police while the gunman was still inside the school, has led to growing public anger and scrutiny of how the police handled the situation.
