Texas: Armed Robbery Suspect Shot Dead By Restaurant Customer – St. Lucia Times

An armed restaurant customer shot dead a masked gunman clad in black who entered the building in Houston, pointed a gun at customers, and demanded money.

Houston police said the incident, captured on surveillance video, occurred on Thursday.

As the suspect collected money from patrons, one of them produced a gun and shot him multiple times.

The shooter collected the stolen money from the suspect and returned it to other patrons, after which he and others left the scene.

The Houston police, in a press release on Friday, requested the public’s assistance in identifying a male wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting.

And the law enforcement officers posted surveillance photos of the man and his vehicle.

“Investigators want to speak with the man for his role in the shooting,’ the police said.

However, they disclosed that they had not filed charges.

Fox News quoted a former police officer turned lawyer as saying that the fatal shooting was completely justified in Texas.

The identity of the deceased male suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was pending verification.

