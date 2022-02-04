Testing Site At Vigie Closes

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs informs the public of closure of the temporary testing site at the Vigie Sports Complex effective Monday February 7, 2022.

Persons experiencing respiratory signs and symptoms are encouraged to visit any of the five Respiratory Clinics: Gros-Islet Polyclinic Respiratory Clinic, La Clery Wellness Centre

Respiratory Clinic, Dennery Hospital Respiratory Clinic, Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre

Respiratory Clinic and the Soufriere Hospital Respiratory Clinic.

The Ministry of Health thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation during this

COVID-19 pandemic.

– Advertisement –