Next Post

Caribbean Artists And Tik Tok Influencers Join Forces To Communicate Hurricane Season

Tue Jun 29 , 2021
CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. June 29, 2021: TikTok Influencers, top West Indian cricketers and music stars are joining arms as the new “Disaster Fighters,” a team of influential figures, to disseminate informational messages on fighting the impact of hurricanes, volcanic eruptions, COVID-19 and other hazards. Starting June 28th, […]

You May Like

Next Post

Caribbean Artists And Tik Tok Influencers Join Forces To Communicate Hurricane Season

Tue Jun 29 , 2021
CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. June 29, 2021: TikTok Influencers, top West Indian cricketers and music stars are joining arms as the new “Disaster Fighters,” a team of influential figures, to disseminate informational messages on fighting the impact of hurricanes, volcanic eruptions, COVID-19 and other hazards. Starting June 28th, […]

You May Like