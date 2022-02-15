Terrified Coolie Town Residents Urge The Authorities To Take Action Against Crime – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

In the aftermath of Sunday’s bloody gun violence that left three people dead and five others wounded, terrified residents of Collie Town in Marigot have called on the authorities to take decisive action against crime.

While admitting that the police responded quickly to the shooting report, residents believe they can do more.

One man who spoke on condition of anonymity declared that crime in Saint Lucia had reached an uncontrollable point.

“Right now everyone will talk after few weeks – no one arrested until someone gets killed again. The authorities need to step up and they know where the guns are, they know where the gangs are. They know everything. Take control. Innocent people getting killed. That’s the worst thing about it,” the resident asserted.

He noted that the shooting was bad for business because bars and a supermarket operate in the community.

One woman bluntly declared that the police were not doing their work.

“They respond quickly when they heard about the shooting, but when the girl was saying ‘Look the car that drop the people there’ they didn’t,” she told reporters.

The woman said the shootings had sent shockwaves through the community, unaccustomed to such events.

