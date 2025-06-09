blinking-dotLive updates,

Members of the Los Angeles Metro Police clash with demonstrators during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 8, 2025.

Trump deploys National Guard against anti-ICE protests in LA

  • Security forces fire tear gas and rubber bullets in downtown Los Angeles after US President Donald Trump sent in National Guard troops to quell protests against immigration raids.
  • The clashes near the Metropolitan Detention Centre come on the third day of Trump’s immigration crackdown, with dozens of people, including undocumented migrants, rounded up in raids across Los Angeles by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.