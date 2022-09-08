Ten People Injured In Saltibus Road Accident – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says it transported ten people to the hospital Wednesday after responding to a report that a minibus had collided with an SUV in Londonderry, Saltibus.

The Vieux Fort fire station received a call for assistance at 7:35 pm and dispatched emergency personnel to the scene with backup from the Soufriere and Micoud stations.

On arrival, the emergency personnel treated ten patients before transporting them to St Jude Hospital.

The injured had sustained various injuries, including suspected fractures.

However, emergency responders said all were alert and conscious on their way to the hospital.

There are no further details at this time.

