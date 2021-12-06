Temporary Suspension Of Services At Southern Office Of Division Of Transport

Press Release:– The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to remind

the general public that the Division of Transport’s Vieux Fort Office will be closed to the public on Wednesday December 8th and Thursday, December 9th, 2021.

During the closure, staff will complete the requisite training in preparation for the rollout of the new motor vehicle registration module under the digiGov platform.

Following the rollout of the new module, ALL drivers and vehicle related service applications can be made on our digiGov platform (www.digigov.govt.lc)

In the interim, members of the public, particularly motorists in the south of the island are encouraged to utilize the digiGov platform for all driver’s license related transactions.

The Division of Transport’s Union Office remains open for transactions related to vehicle registration.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport regrets any inconvenience caused to the public as a result of the temporary closure.

