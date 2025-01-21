Temporary Fixes After Strike Disrupts Airport Travel, but Long-Term Solutions Unclear

Despite temporary measures put in place by the Saint Lucia Air and Seaports Authority (SLASPA) and affected airlines to address disruptions at Hewanorra International Airport following strike action last weekend, concerns persist about the long-term stability of ground handling services.

Last Saturday, a sickout by workers with the airport’s sole ground handling provider led to operational delays and flight cancellations. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said reports indicated that about 80 per cent of the company’s staff had called in sick, resulting in inadequate ground services that “significantly disrupted airline schedules, inconvenienced passengers, and damaged confidence in Saint Lucia’s sole aviation gateway”.

IATA expressed concern that reliance on a single provider creates an unnecessary risk to the aviation sector.

While SLASPA and the affected airlines have since implemented temporary measures to assist travellers. However, is unclear what long-term solutions are being implemented for restoring normal operations.

St Lucia Times reached out to SLASPA for an update on the steps being taken, as well as to inquire about the viability of having a single ground handling service for such a critical and volatile service.

A response via text message indicated that management “is not in a position to respond at this time”.

During Monday’s pre-Cabinet press briefing, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre said the situation over the weekend stemmed from a wage dispute, “which ought to have been resolved already”.

When asked whether the government’s lack of intervention had contributed to the situation, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre dismissed the notion, stating, “I don’t think the government created this situation. I believe SLASPA tendered for those services, and someone was awarded the contract.”

He also revealed that he had not received any official communication from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) regarding the matter and gave no indication that his government planned to step in.

In the IATA statement, Regional Vice President for the Americas Peter Cerdá said the association was seeking direct engagement with the Ministers of Transport and Tourism to ensure a swift resolution to the dispute “and to discuss long-term reforms to prevent such vulnerabilities in the future”.

IATA said it firmly believes that diversifying ground handling service providers is essential to improving operational resilience and protecting airline and passenger interests.