Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs informs the public of the temporary closure of the Saltibus Wellness Centre from Friday January 21, 2022 to Friday January 28, 2022.

During this time, individuals are encouraged to visit the Laborie Wellness Centre, Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre or nearest Wellness Centre to access primary healthcare services.

The Ministry of Health apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

