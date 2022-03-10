Temporary Closure Of Laborie Wellness Centre – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs informs the public of the temporary

closure of the Laborie Wellness Centre from Friday March 11, 2022 to Monday March 14, 2022 to undertake mold remediation works.

During this time, residents are encouraged to access health care services at the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre or the nearest Wellness Centre.

The Diabetic Retinopathy Clinic scheduled for Friday March 11, 2022 has been postponed and clients will be contacted and informed of a new appointment.

The Ministry of Health apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

