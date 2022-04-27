Temporary Closure Of Environmental Health Division In Bois D’Orange – St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs informs the public of the temporary
closure of the offices of the Environmental Health Division in Bois D’Orange, Gros-Islet on
Friday April 29, 2022.

This temporary closure is to facilitate urgently required repair works on the central Air
Conditioning units.

The office will resume its operations on Tuesday May 3, 2022.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

