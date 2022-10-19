Temporary Closure Of BOSL Soufriere Branch – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Bank of Saint Lucia (BOSL) Soufriere Branch at Maurice Mason Street, Soufriere closed on Friday October 14, 2022 and will remain so until further notice.

The closure is to facilitate further assessments and remedial work intended to addressair quality issues in the building.

Medford Francis, Deputy Managing Director of Lending and Investments, indicated that while difficult, the decision to close the branch was out of an abundance of caution in the interest of customer and employee safety and comfort.

The remedial work at the BOSL Soufriere branch is expected to last approximately one week.

– Advertisement –

In the interim, arrangements have been made for the transporting of customers from Maurice Mason Street, in front of the BOSL Soufriere branch, to the Vieux Fort branch at 9:00 a.m. daily to facilitate transactions, with return trips thereafter.

The Bank encourages all affected customers to use its convenience banking services including online and mobile banking, debit and credit card service and ATMs where possible.

Night deposit service remains available to business customers. All other bank branches remain open to serve customers from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Customers can also direct banking inquiries to BOSL Digital by dialing 758.456.6999 or viaemail [email protected]

Bank of Saint Lucia deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to its valued customers andextends sincere thanks for their patience and understanding during this difficult time.

SOURCE: Bank of Saint Lucia

– Advertisement –