Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Promoter For Collecting Payment And Bailing On Texas Show

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by a Texas concert promoter who says the rapper took payment for a performance, flew into Texas, collected the money and then dipped, leading to the promoter suffering losses and reputational damage.

6ix9ine has been in the news from one controversy to the next since being released from jail for his racketeering case, and his legal woes are just getting worse with another lawsuit.

This time, promoter JJD Entertainment is suing the rapper claiming that he was paid $75,000 to appear and perform at an event in Humble, Texas but that the rapper flew to the state, collected the payment, then dipped without performing any of his contractual obligations.

The owner of the company Jamie Dominguez said in the lawsuit that the rapper was receiving $45,000 once he signed the contract, and he would receive the second payment of $75,000 once he arrived at the venue before performing.

The lawsuit also that the company further expended $28,000 to pay for a jet to bring 6ix9ine on a private jet from Florida to Texas. However, the lawsuit says that the 6ix9ine’s team tried to renegotiate the contract several times. While all of this is happening, the promoter has spent $178,649.70 to offset event expenses and more than $100,000 for the venue, concert producers, security, and insurance, and the rapper did not turn up to perform.

In previous reports, the rapper has been quoted by TMZ as saying that he canceled his appearance because he was not paid to perform.

The promoter claims that the rapper is lying, and they are seeking damages for the losses incurred as well as for defamation.

According to the pleadings, JJD entertainment says that the rapper shared misleading and defamatory claims on social media.

“Shortly after Defendant, Daniel Hernandez, failed to perform in accordance with the agreement, he went on a Livestream with DJ Akademiks where the Defendant, Daniel Hernandez stated that the contract price was $250,000.00, that he received a $45,000.00 deposit, and $70,000.00 in cash, knowing that those statements were false,” the court documents read.

The lawsuit added, “On that Livestream, Defendant, Daniel Hernandez, adamantly states that the only reason he left the concert site was because he did not get paid, knowing that statement was false.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine has not responded to the lawsuit as yet.